Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Leicester's Premier League game against Liverpool on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He said the defeat by Fulham "was a blow, but only after this game on Monday will we know how big it was."

He added: "What you have to do is correct it and move forward and that is what we have been looking to do."

He blamed individual errors as a key part in what went wrong against the Cottagers: "It was one of those games where nothing really went our way."

On James Maddison's post-match comments, Smith said: "It's always hard for players. They are emotional after games when asked questions. The lads care - they just show it in different ways."

Smith's message on Foxes fans is: "We will need them definitely like we have in all our previous home games."

On Liverpool: "They haven't won as many games on the road as they normally do. We've got to make sure we are a Brighton or Brentford who can get a result against them."

