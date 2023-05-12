Smith on Fulham 'blow', Maddison's comments and needing the fans

Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Leicester's Premier League game against Liverpool on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He said the defeat by Fulham "was a blow, but only after this game on Monday will we know how big it was."

  • He added: "What you have to do is correct it and move forward and that is what we have been looking to do."

  • He blamed individual errors as a key part in what went wrong against the Cottagers: "It was one of those games where nothing really went our way."

  • On James Maddison's post-match comments, Smith said: "It's always hard for players. They are emotional after games when asked questions. The lads care - they just show it in different ways."

  • Smith's message on Foxes fans is: "We will need them definitely like we have in all our previous home games."

  • On Liverpool: "They haven't won as many games on the road as they normally do. We've got to make sure we are a Brighton or Brentford who can get a result against them."

