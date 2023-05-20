Celtic 2-2 St Mirren: Analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Sport Scotland

Instead of another famous win at Celtic Park that would have ended the hosts' 50-game domestic unbeaten home run, St Mirren go five games - and seven on the road - without a victory thanks to Callum McGregor's late equaliser.

The Buddies were as "brave" and positive as manager Stephen Robinson had asked and will count themselves unlucky to now find themselves rank outsiders in the race for Europe - two points behind fifth-placed Hibernian, who play their game in hand at home to Rangers on Sunday.

St Mirren now have their highest points tally in a single top-flight campaign in the 21st century and, having lost three in a row against Celtic, losing 14 goals and scoring twice, since September's 2-0 win in Paisley and can point to a draw as more signs of improvement.