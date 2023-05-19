Former Newcastle defender John Anderson says the turnaround in 18 months at St. James' Park is "absolutely unbelievable" with the Magpies now one win away from securing Champions League football.

The Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of Newcastle in October 2021 ended Mike Ashley's 14-year spell as owner.

Eddie Howe took over as manager from Steve Bruce the following month with the side 19th in the Premier League.

"All of a sudden people are really enjoying coming to football matches now,", Anderson told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"They are looking forward to seeing the games, the atmosphere is electric and it is incredible the season that Newcastle have had.

"To think you are one win away from Champions League football next season, it is full credit to everyone involved.

"The turnaround in the space of 18 months has been absolutely unbelievable. You couldn’t have written the script.

"The win tonight will have removed a few nerves as everyone would expect Newcastle to go and beat Leicester on Monday night.

"You’d expect them to go and beat Leicester and then it will be party mood for Stamford Bridge.

"All this has happened a lot more quickly than the new owners and supporters thought it would. It has been remarkable."

