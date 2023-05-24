'So many positives' - Dowell buzzing at Ibrox move

Kieran Dowell is looking forward to the "intensity and pressure" of playing for Rangers after signing a pre-contract to move to Ibrox in the summer.

The 25-year-old Norwich midfielder, who becomes Michael Beale's first summer signing, said: "I’m buzzing and really glad to get it done early towards the end of the season.

“I know a lot of Rangers fans and Scottish lads from my previous clubs, and they just speak so highly of Rangers - the intensity of it, the pressure of it - and that is a really good pressure as you are expected to win every game.

“There were so many positives for me to come here.”

Beale says the Everton academy graduate is a good fit for Rangers' style of play.

“I am delighted to welcome Kieran to Rangers," said the Ibrox boss. "He already has great experience in his career, with a number of Premier League appearances.

“I have seen him develop as a young player through the Everton academy and also through the England junior and under-21 team. He has already been a team-mate of Tom Lawrence, John Lundstrum and Todd Cantwell in previous clubs.

“It is fantastic, as a club to be able to complete our first signing ahead of the summer break and I am excited to see what the future holds for Kieran at Rangers.”