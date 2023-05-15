Joining Chelsea is not a decision Mauricio Pochettino has taken lightly; he has turned down a number of potential suitors since leaving PSG in July 2022.

There was a chance he could have joined them last September when Thomas Tuchel left but, by then, Chelsea had more or less decided to bring in Graham Potter and the approach made to Pochettino by Chelsea seemed half-hearted at best.

There are other factors why the opportunity feels different this time.

Back then, Chelsea fans were still missing Tuchel, who had won the Champions League for the club less than three months after taking over from Frank Lampard.

Pochettino would also not have been offered as much control as he is now. If he learned one thing at PSG it was that to achieve success he and his team would need influence throughout the club from academy level upwards.

He hasn't been short of offers since leaving Paris, but none have ticked as many boxes as Chelsea have, certainly in this second round of negotiations with the club.

He was determined to make sure that he made the right choice as to his next employer - and initially turned down Boehly's Chelsea until he was offered more control.

He has received approaches from Benfica, Athletic Bilbao, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. Sevilla also made contact, as did Villarreal, Nice and Leeds United.

But after six consecutive years in the Champions League, reaching one final and one semi-final, he wants to go to a club that he believes will challenge for titles.

