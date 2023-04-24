'I saw him off his line and went for it'

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales has claimed, perhaps slightly tongue-in-cheek, that he meant his incredible goal against Rangers on Sunday.

Scales nipped in ahead of Alfredo Morelos to win possession, before floating the ball over goalkeeper Allan McGregor from around 40 yards out.

"I went to press and I looked up, saw him off his line and went for it," Scales said on Sky post-match.

The 24-year-old Celtic loanee is part of a defensive unit that has now gone 475 minutes without conceding a goal.

"It comes down to the whole team," he said. "We work together, the back three to keep keep clean sheets and Kelle [Roos], but I think it’s the whole unit.

"You can see it comes from the front, Duk and Bojan [Miovski] press, the midfield follow them and then we follow them.

"We were on a good run, we always know the games against the Old Firm are going to be the toughest ones to get points in and that was a big challenge for us and a chance for us to prove a point and I think we did."