Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Sean Dyche could hardly have had a better introduction to life as Everton manager than the performance and result against Arsenal at Goodison.

It was brimming with passion and purpose, and had controlled aggression and dynamic running at its very core.

It also brought about a new spirit of optimism amongst the club’s supporters that they could go to Anfield and do the same against Liverpool.

It just didn’t happen.

Everton never really got started. The defiance and resilience that was evident against the Premier League leaders was in short supply this time around.

They lacked vigour, energy and enterprise. It was mainly due to their organisation and structure that they kept their opponents at bay for 36 minutes.

The biggest disappoint though was their poor use of what possession they had. Time and time again they gave the ball away. Often the errors were unforced.

As much as it’s hard to be optimistic after a defeat against your sworn footballing enemy, the plain truth of the matter is that Everton have taken three points from two matches.

Most Blues would have jumped at the prospect of maybe one point from those two games and definitely two points.

Dyche will be accentuating the positives with his players in the build-up to Saturday’s hugely important game at Goodison against Leeds United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness problems mean the Blues boss has to come up with a battle plan and a style of play that can maximise their opportunities.

It’s easier said than done. Ellis Simms lacks experience and was seriously under-served on Monday night. His team-mates were never close enough to profit from the few headers he was able to flick on and rarely, if ever did he get a team-mate running beyond him and behind him.

Dyche will implore his players to up their levels of energy and intensity against Leeds on Saturday. To put it simply, they have to do that.

Despite a similarly precarious league position, Leeds have the ability and playing style to come up with a performance against even the best of opponents.

It’s yet another six-pointer. Commitment to the cause needs to be at its maximum if they’re to make the most of home advantage.

"The final message from the manager as the players leave the dressing room before kick-off may be along the lines of 'Seize the day. Make things happen - don’t wait for them to happen."