Hart loving being part of Celtic's system

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart says he is constantly learning and improving under manager Ange Postecoglou.

When Hart joined Celtic in the summer of 2021, Postecoglou insisted that the former Manchester City man be involved with the team's build-up and passing play.

“I have absolutely loved it," Hart said. "I have never been given an opportunity to be part of that.

“I am pretty lucky, I love football as it is, but especially to get to the age and the years of football I have played in a position where, growing up, all I thought about was saving the ball, that’s all I worked on.

“I have always been able to kick the ball pretty well, to find my spot, to kick long distance, short passes, but in terms of a system, I have never really played in it.

“I am learning every day, I am working every day. There’s a lot more references now in terms of how other teams play on the TV.

“It’s exciting, it really excites me to play that way, and in terms of not being that busy save-wise, I feel I am constantly linked with the team and I really enjoy that role.”