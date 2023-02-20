One man delighted to see Newcastle United in a domestic final once again is former manager Rafael Benitez.

The Magpies take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and are hoping to end a wait of more than half a century for a major trophy.

Benitez, who was hugely popular among Newcastle fans before his exit in 2019, told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "When we won the Championship and were promoted [in 2017] it was massive.

"In the last game of the Premier League in the first year [before relegation in 2016], we played Tottenham who were playing for second position. We had 10 players because of a sending-off and we beat them 5-1. The fans were so happy and it was the main reason why I decided to stay, because I could feel the passion of the city behind the team.

"They are so happy now where they are, but if they win it will be impossible to go there because there will be parties everywhere!"

