BBC Scotland's Kenny Crawford at Easter Road

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon admitted "frustration" following Saturday's 0-0 Scottish Premiership draw with Dundee but took heart from the supporters' applause at the end of the game.

Hibs maintained their unbeaten record under new manager Nick Montgomery.

“All in all frustration is probably the best way to sum it up," Hanlon, 33, told BBC Scotland.

“Disappointed personally because I thought I could’ve had at least one in the first half, and as a team we had numerous chances to win the game.

“I’m sure [Dundee goalkeeper] Trevor Carson’s quite happy with his performance, he’s made a few saves to keep them in the game.

“It’s not often you sit here with a 0-0 at Easter Road and the fans are still clapping you off.”