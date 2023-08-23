Where do Celtic need to strengthen before window closes?

The clock is ticking down towards the transfer deadline next Friday and Celtic clearly still have shopping to do.

The defence is stretched by injuries and Jota's departure is being keenly felt, with Celtic sorely lacking creativity in the League Cup exit at Kilmarnock.

A return for the Portuguese winger has been mooted just weeks after his £25m move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, where he already seems surplus to requirements.

Would you welcome Jota back - and what positions should Brendan Rodgers be seeking to strengthen before the window closes? Have your say here.