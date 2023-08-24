Liverpool defender Joel Matip says he "needs to adapt" his game to accommodate Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role in the Liverpool team.

A statement from Liverpool's website describes Alexander-Arnold's new role as "a hybrid role that, when the Reds are in possession, permits him to drift inside from right-back to central midfield".

"It is obviously a different kind of situation for me now and I need to adapt. I think it will get better and better in the season," Matip told Liverpool's official matchday programme.

"For sure I have to think of different things on the pitch because the right-back will not be there in the first moment. We need to adapt, but at the same time we have got some more players and some new players in the midfield.

"There are always some pros and cons but there is no perfect system. It’s how we live the system we are playing and I feel confident of our system."

