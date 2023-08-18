Can Killie threaten Rodgers' perfect record?

The League Cup is a competition Celtic have learned to love in recent times, picking up the first silverware on offer in seven of the past nine seasons. After all, you can't win a treble without it.

The holders edged out Kilmarnock in last year's semi-final, scoring in the 95th minute to seal a 2-0 success.

Killie boss Derek McInnes remains adamant his side were denied a penalty just prior to that strike from Giorgos Giakoumakis as he seeks revenge at Rugby Park on Sunday.

His side put up stubborn resistance that day at Hampden and have started this term in miserly mood, keeping clean sheets at home to Rangers and away to Hearts.

Tails will be up as Kilmarnock seek an early Old Firm double, but it should be remembered Celtic have scored 13 goals in their last three visits and haven't lost in this part of Ayrshire since Scotland head coach Steve Clarke was in the home dugout.

That 2-1 loss in September 2018 was during Brendan Rodgers first reign at Celtic and the returning manager will be anxious to lay down a marker and add to his record of seven out of seven trophies with the club.

Read more on the League Cup last 16 here