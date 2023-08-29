Hibs are looking for a sixth manager in less than five years after Lee Johnson was sacked on Sunday.

Here are six potential contenders for the role.

Neil Lennon: The two-time former Celtic manager led Hibs to the Championship title after taking over from Alan Stubbs in the wake of their 2016 Scottish Cup triumph.

A fourth-placed finish in the Premiership followed and Lennon steered the club to two semi-finals before exiting in January 2019 following a fallout behind the scenes.

Scott Brown: Another former Celtic captain, Brown began his playing career at Easter Road and is in his second season in management with Fleetwood. Brown took Town to a mid-table finish in League One last term but they have taken just one point from their opening five games this season.

Stephen Robinson: The Northern Irishman led Motherwell to two cup finals and a third-place finish while also developing young players such as David Turnbull and Allan Campbell. Last season he guided St Mirren to their first top-six finish since the 1980s.

Derek McInnes: Another with a proven track record in the Scottish top flight. He took Aberdeen to League Cup success, four Premiership runners-up spots and three other cup finals. The former St Johnstone and Bristol City manager has had an impressive start to this season after leading Kilmarnock to promotion and consolidation back in the top flight.

David Gray: The 2016 Scottish Cup-winning skipper is in his third caretaker manager stint with Hibs. The 35-year-old coach is a hero with Hibs fans but a lack of experience may go against him.

Danny Cowley: Would be a left-field choice. Made his name in England's non-league ranks and took Lincoln from the National League to League One. Cowley had a short spell in charge of Huddersfield before a second mid-table campaign with Portsmouth in League One saw him lose his job in January.