Forest sign Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi on three-year deal
Nottingham Forest have signed Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on a three-year deal.
The 22-year-old made a total of 126 appearances for the Blues, including 72 Premier League appearances.
The three-time England international spent last season on loan with Bayer Leverkusen.
On signing for Forest, Hudson-Odoi said: "It's massive for me to be here and I can't wait to get started.
"It's a new chapter for me.
"Forest is a big club which won two massive trophies in its history and I'm really excited to play at the City Ground."
