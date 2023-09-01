Forest sign Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi on three-year deal

Nottingham Forest have signed Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old made a total of 126 appearances for the Blues, including 72 Premier League appearances.

The three-time England international spent last season on loan with Bayer Leverkusen.

On signing for Forest, Hudson-Odoi said: "It's massive for me to be here and I can't wait to get started.

"It's a new chapter for me.

"Forest is a big club which won two massive trophies in its history and I'm really excited to play at the City Ground."

