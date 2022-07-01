We asked how Everton fans were feeling about Richarlison's departure to Tottenham.

Here are some of your thoughts:

George: No use crying over spilt milk but I'm still crying over selling Wayne Rooney to Manchester United.

Michael: Selling our best players is not the way to move forward!

Rob: Another nail in the coffin of the 'powers that rule' at EFC. You can go back to the Johnson era for the failings. Walter Smith was allowed to buy Marco Materazzi, Olivier Dacourt and John Collins but had to sell Dacourt and Materazzi the following season. The purchase of Kevin Campbell saved Everton from relegation. The board have failed consistently since.

Mike B: Sad state of affairs when we have to sell our best player, for no profit, to a club we should be competing with, purely because we need to balance books due to the chronic mismanagement over the last few years.

Alfie: Personally hold no grudges towards him after leaving, it’s the right thing for all parties. I’d like to see us try to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV if we have the money available as his replacement. Shouldn’t be more than £25m and he’s a quality player off the left. Skilful and dynamic while also possessing blistering pace and good height.