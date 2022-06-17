Hibernian boss Lee Johnson says Aiden McGeady is an "inspirational" character to have in a squad.

The former Celtic winger, 36, is a free agent after leaving Johnson's old club Sunderland and has been linked with a move to Easter Road.

"I've got a strong relationship with Aiden McGeady," Johnson told Sky Sports.

"He's a fantastic player with unbelievable feet. When he gets to the corner of the box, often there's an assist or a shot at goal.

"He's 36 years old so whether it's us or somewhere else, he's got nothing to prove but a lot to prove as well. He's a maverick. He's a challenging but inspiring character to have in any squad.

"Whoever gets Aiden McGeady moving forward - certainly for a year or two - will have an exceptional player and person."