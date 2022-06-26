Ross County have added to their attack by bringing in winger Owura Edwards on loan from Bristol City.

During his time with the English Championship club, the 21-year-old has spent time on loan at Bath City, Grimsby Town, Exeter City and Colchester United, where the forward scored three goals in 13 League Two games last term.

"Owura is a player our recruitment department spent a significant amount of time tracking," County boss Malky Mackay said.

"During that process it was very clear he is someone that would be a great addition to our group."