Phillips backed to succeed by former team-mates
- Published
Like a proud Father. You have earned this chance and I have no doubt you will deliver like you always did for us. An unbelievable player but I’m more proud of the man you have become! Never change mate. Look after him. 🤍 https://t.co/DZ4PtRxniM— Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) July 4, 2022
What a man! 6 years of fun off and on the pitch. Can’t wait to watch where your next journey will take you. Love you fella 💙🤍💙🤍 https://t.co/y5KU4OgUGl— Luke Ayling (@lukeayling_8) July 4, 2022
