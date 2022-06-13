'We need at least four more' - your hopes for Villa's transfer window

Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Aston Villa this summer and where Steven Gerrard needs to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andy: Need a goalscorer. Would love Tammy back at Villa.

Mark: Goalkeeper sorted. Full-backs sorted. Creative midfielders sorted. A clinical finisher is required up front to feed off the opportunities created. Is Suarez the man for a year? A no-nonsense Tony Adams-type central defender is a must. And a break-up play man at the heart of the midfield will see us challenge for Europe.

Dan: Villa need some experience in their team so I hope we sign free agents Luis Suarez and Gareth Bale. Calvin Bassey from Rangers would also add solid depth and make Mings perform much better as he has been complacent in recent games.

Simon: Dwight McNeil to give us something on wings. He is a young player who could assist McGinn on the left. This would be his next development stage. He could be a good signing. A right-back for competition for Cash is a must. We need a Maddison/Barnes player for creating chances. A new proven striker as back-up to Watkins. We need at least four more.

Martin: Matteo Guendouzi from Marseille. He fell out of favour at Arsenal due to falling out with Arteta. Villa need passion in the middle of the park, keeps possession really well... would be perfect partner for McGinn.

