Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

"And the new...." owners of Leeds United are 49ers Enterprises.

A bit like waiting for local hero Josh Warrington to be crowned world champion after an arduous fight, all the waiting and hard work behind the scenes has paid off. Finally, the English Football League has ratified the transfer of ownership to the investment arm of the NFL giants.

The new chairman is Paraag Marathe, who described the club to the official podcast as "the one uncut diamond that reminded me so much of what the 49ers were when I first started".

He added: "Here was this great club, with historic success having won championships 40 years ago, again 30 years ago, and then obviously had fallen on hard times and multiple ownership groups ago through there.

"The 49ers were not that much different when I started in 2001. They'd won five Super Bowl trophies but, at the time, we were playing in the oldest unrenovated stadium in the NFL and we were struggling on and off the pitch."

Marathe thinks of himself as much as a fan as a chairman and has given an insight into how he sees his role and where United will be in the future.

"Even calling me an owner or a chairman is a misnomer because we're all the same," he said. "I just happen to be the one carrying the torch at the moment.

"There's something special, something much more beautiful, which is going to come when we cut this diamond and it becomes one of the brightest in the skies of European football."

In the short term, supporters will want evidence of the 49ers' backing of head coach Daniel Farke in the transfer market, with the Championship opener at home to Cardiff City less than three weeks away.

Marathe has indicated his desire to create a strong squad and is working on trying to keep as many of the quality players who remain as possible.

In the longer term, the commitment to expanding Elland Road remains, with Marathe keen to preserve the almost religious zeal of the atmosphere inside the stadium.

"We don’t want to take away the authenticity of that temple," he said.

Change is afoot but Marathe wants the old values of an intimidating and hair-raising ride inside LS11 to remain.