Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner on a four-year deal.

The US international, who has 32 appearances for his country, becomes Forest’s third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga.

“It feels great to be here,” Turner said. “It’s something I’m really looking forward to, a great challenge and step in my career.

“When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right. Everything about the club has a little sparkle to it. I’m happy it’s done.”

Chief football officer Ross Wilson added: “Our coaching staff are looking forward immensely to working with him and I know Matt is excited to get going with the staff and the players.”