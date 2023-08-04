Celtic v Ross County: Team news

Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda is suspended while defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Anthony Ralston will be assessed after returning to action following lay-offs during a pre-season match with Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday. The champions are without Alistair Johnson and Yuki Kobayashi (both ankle), Mikey Johnston (back) and Marco Tilio, who arrived at the club with an injury.

County manager Malky Mackay can pick from the same squad he had at his disposal for last weekend’s Viaplay Cup game against Kelty. Ben Purrington, Jordy Hiwula and Matthew Wright are close to returning but unlikely to feature against Celtic, while Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are out with long-term knee injuries.