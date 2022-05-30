Your parade and Paris experiences

It was a rollercoaster 24 hours for Liverpool fans with the agony of the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid before Sunday's double cup-winning parade.

Whether you were in Paris or at Sunday's parade in Liverpool, we want to hear from you.

What was your experience at the Stade de France? What did you make of the game itself and how do you sum up Liverpool's season.

Thousands lined the streets for Sunday's parade, so what was the atmosphere like around the city?

