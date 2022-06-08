Jordan Ayew and Nathaniel Clyne have joined James McArthur and James Tomkins in signing new contracts at Crystal Palace.

The duo have extended their existing deals until the summer of 2023 and chairman Steve Parish paid tribute to their impact at Selhurst Park.

"It remains of pivotal importance to get the right balance of youth and experience in any Premier League squad," he said.

"I'm delighted we've been able to ensure that these long-standing and experienced players remain with us for the upcoming campaign."

Ayew first joined Palace on loan from Swansea in August 2018 and has made 133 appearances for the club. Clyne started his career at Palace before rejoining the Eagles from Liverpool in October 2020.

The quartet have made a combined 677 appearances for Palace, with the club also continuing in contract discussions with Cheikhou Kouyate, whose deal expires at the end of this month.