Solskjaer on Bruno's fitness, Salah v Ronaldo & Liverpool
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking before Sunday's showdown with rivals Liverpool.
Here is what he had to say:
Bruno Fernandes and Fred are among those doubtful for Sunday's game, but Solskjaer will give them as long as possible to prove their fitness;
He admits Mohamed Salah is on fire at the moment, but says he'll "always back Cristiano" in a debate about the best player in the world;
Solskjaer says Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment;
What Liverpool have done in the last few years is what United are striving for, and to go past them;
The United manager says criticism is something football managers are used to, but it can affect those around you more than yourself;
He hopes the comeback against Atalanta can be the start of something but Solskjaer knows they can't afford to be as open against Liverpool as they were on Wednesday.
