Bruno Fernandes and Fred are among those doubtful for Sunday's game, but Solskjaer will give them as long as possible to prove their fitness;

He admits Mohamed Salah is on fire at the moment, but says he'll "always back Cristiano" in a debate about the best player in the world;

Solskjaer says Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe at the moment;

What Liverpool have done in the last few years is what United are striving for, and to go past them;

The United manager says criticism is something football managers are used to, but it can affect those around you more than yourself;