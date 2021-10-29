Benitez said there has been plenty of work done to look into the reasons for last week’s collapse against Watford. He says there are some things that need to be done to “get back to basics” in order to go back to the quality of defending they showed earlier this season;

The Everton boss says that it's crucial that the team "stick together" following the difficult defeat. On the boos after the final whistle, Benitez added that football is an emotional game and he can understand the frustration of the fans, admitting that it's "part of the job";

On Richarlison’s return, Benitez said the Brazilian still isn’t 100% fit but highlighted his qualities in terms of beating players and scoring goals which Everton have missed in recent defeats;