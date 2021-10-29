Benitez on analysis, zonal marking & Richarlison
- Published
Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside
Rafa Benitez has been previewing Everton’s Premier League match against Wolves at Molineux on Monday.
Here are the key lines from the Toffees boss:
Benitez said there has been plenty of work done to look into the reasons for last week’s collapse against Watford. He says there are some things that need to be done to “get back to basics” in order to go back to the quality of defending they showed earlier this season;
The Everton boss says that it's crucial that the team "stick together" following the difficult defeat. On the boos after the final whistle, Benitez added that football is an emotional game and he can understand the frustration of the fans, admitting that it's "part of the job";
On Richarlison’s return, Benitez said the Brazilian still isn’t 100% fit but highlighted his qualities in terms of beating players and scoring goals which Everton have missed in recent defeats;
Regarding zonal marking, Benitez says he's used that system ever since arriving in England in 2004 and that two years later, he had the best defensive record in the league. He says the key is the aggression that you show in zonal marking scenarios.
