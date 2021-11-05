Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Aston Villa are in a bit of a mess right now.

They have lost four league games in a row and Danny Ings, Douglas Luiz and Bertrand Traore are all still injured, on top of Ezri Konsa's suspension after his red card against West Ham.

Southampton look in much better shape at the moment. After waiting a long time for their first win, they have taken seven points from their past three matches.

This is the life of a Premier League manager - a month ago it was Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl who was feeling the heat, now it is Villa's Dean Smith who is under pressure.

You have to hope that Villa are sensible about their situation, whatever happens on Saturday. Yes, they spent a lot of money over the summer, but new players take time to settle.

Tav's prediction: 2-1

Tav on Southampton's season: Things are starting to click with our new players now. We've got a bit of competition in the full-back positions, which is good, plus Tino Livramento is unreal, and Armando Broja is doing great. I reckon we will finish in mid-table so safer than last season... oh and we are going to win the FA Cup.

Murray's prediction: I usually disagree whenever Tav says Saints are definitely going to win, but this is a game where they should come out on top. 2-1

