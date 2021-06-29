Fans are counting down the minutes and seconds until England meet old foes Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 - and you've told us who you'd be picking if you were in Gareth Southgate's shoes.

Jack Grealish is BBC Sport users' top choice, with the Aston Villa man selected in the most teams overall and taking his place in midfield in your preferred 4-3-3 formation.

Meanwhile, you picked Arsenal's Bukayo Saka on the right side of the attack in 0.71% more teams than Phil Foden - but it's the Manchester City player who makes the side courtesy of being chosen more across a range of positions.

Who else made it in? See your full England starting XI