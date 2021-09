With the summer transfer window now closed, here's the full rundown of Tottenham's comings and goings:

Ins: Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta, loan), Bryan Gil (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Pape Matar Sarr (Metz), Emerson Royal (Barcelona)

Outs: Danny Rose (Watford, free) Paulo Gazzaniga (released), Enock Asante (released), Chay Cooper (released), Keenan Ferguson (released), George Marsh (AFC Wimbledon), Rodel Richards (released), Jack Roles (released), Aaron Skinner (released), Kazaiah Sterling (released), Shilow Tracey (released), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Erik Lamela (Sevilla), Toby Alderweireld (Al-Duhail), Troy Parrott (MK Dons), Kion Etete (Northampton, loan), Joe Hart (Celtic), Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United), Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland), Alfie Whiteman (Degerfors IF, loan) TJ Eyoma (Lincoln City), Pape Matar Sarr (Metz, loan), Moussa Sissoko (Watford), Serge Aurier (released), J'Neil Bennett (Crewe, loan), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic, loan)