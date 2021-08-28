Aston Villa v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Aston Villa captain Tyrone Mings is not in the squad, so former Brentford defender Ezri Konsa takes the captain's armband. On-loan Axel Tuanzebe comes in at the back.

That is one of three changes made by Dean Smith from last weekend's 2-1 win over Newcastle, with Matt Targett and Carney Chukwuemeka also coming in, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey drop out.

Another former Bee Ollie Watkins is only on the bench.

Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Tuanzebe, Young, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Targett, Buendia, El Ghazi, Ings.