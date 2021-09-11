Brentford v Brighton - confirmed team news
- Published
Brentford make one change from the side that drew 1-1 at Aston Villa on 28 August as Shandon Baptiste makes his first Premier League start, with Saman Ghoddos dropping to the bench.
Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Canos, Baptiste, Toney, Mbeumo.
Subs: Fernandez, Thompson, Ghoddos, Jensen, Onyeka, Zanka, Forss, Wissa, Roerslev.
Brighton hand a debut to Spain international defender Marc Cucurella, who joined the Seagulls in a £15.4m move from Getafe on transfer deadline day.
He's one of three changes from the side that began the 2-0 home loss to Everton, with Joel Veltman and Danny Welbeck also named in the first 11.
Brighton: Sanchez, Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Veltman, Lallana, Bissouma, Welbeck, Trossard, Maupay.
Subs: Steele, Scherpen, Roberts, March, Alzate, Richards, Locadia, Roberts, MacAllister.