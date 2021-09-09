Burnley 1-1 Leeds: Fantasy football top performers
A late Leeds equaliser held Burnley to a 1-1 draw in the third round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
Unsurprisingly, the two goalscorers reaped the rewards:
Chris Wood (3)
Patrick Bamford (2)
Matthew Lowton and Dwight McNeil (1)
So which Burnley and Leeds players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek four?
