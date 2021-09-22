Team news: Wolves v Tottenham

South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan could make his first Wolves start in Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round match against Tottenham.

John Ruddy, Leander Dendoncker, Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva may all come in following their 2-0 Premier League defeat by Brentford.

Jonny (knee) and Pedro Neto (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Tottenham will be without forwards Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura.

Bergwijn has a sprained ankle while Moura has a knock and neither will make the trip to the Midlands.

Defender Japhet Tanganga is back from suspension and should return to the squad.

Pick your Wolves side to take on Spurs.

Choose your Tottenham X1 to face Wolves.