Team news: Leicester v Burnley

Leicester defender Jonny Evans could make his first league start in five months after playing in Wednesday's Carabao Cup win at Millwall on his latest return from a foot problem.

Ayoze Perez has completed a three-match domestic suspension.

Josh Brownhill should be available for Burnley after missing their Carabao Cup win in midweek because of a dead leg.

Connor Roberts has a minor thigh issue, while Kevin Long is still short of fitness after an Achilles injury.

Who makes your Foxes team this weekend?

Pick and share your Burnley XI here