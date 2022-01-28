Your City gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Manchester City transfer gossip to drop so far:

City, along with Liverpool, are the clubs most interested in signing 24-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Fichajes, via Leicester Mercury), external

The two title rivals will go up against each other again, this time for Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. Both clubs have held talks about signing the 22-year-old. (Voetbal International - in Dutch), external

And finally, City are set to sign 17-year-old Hungarian winger Zalan Vancsa from MTK Budapest. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

