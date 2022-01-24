Your thoughts on West Ham's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on West Ham so far - who should David Moyes buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views so far:

Jeremy: Fairly straightforward (excuse the pun) - a striker and centre-half are a must and maybe a left-back to challenge Cresswell.

James: It has been over a year now since the sale of Sebastian Haller to Ajax for a cut price fee of £20m and here we are still without a striker in the first-team squad. Despite Bowen's good form he is not a centre-forward and we desperately need a fast, strong back-up to Antonio to ease the fixture congestion amid a potential Europa League and FA Cup run.

Mike: Really disappointed with the activity so far. We’ve known for at least two months that we need a centre-back and centre-forward and nothing has happened. Moyes has been good on transfers before this window but I'm beginning to despair on getting players in. Lingard?

Roy: January isn’t the best time to go shopping for new players. That said with the new investment in the club I would expect the purse strings to be eased. We need to sign three quality players, namely a striker, a centre-back and a left-back. They need to be hardened and experienced, this is not the time to buy youngsters with one eye on the future.

