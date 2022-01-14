'Christensen is in the driving seat'

Andreas Christensen is being linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, but the Times' Paul Hurst believes the Denmark defender would be a loss for Chelsea.

Speaking on Football Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "He’s got six months left on his contract, so he is in a situation now where he is in control.

"He is in the driving seat in negotiations. When a player is like that and he’s got six months left and can talk to Borussia Dortmund legally now, he can do what he wants.

"Chelsea have just signed Thiago Silva up for another year - obviously he’s a very good defender but he’s 37. Antonio Rudiger is out of contract in the summer and we keep seeing stories about him going to Real Madrid.

"If you’re Chelsea, you don’t want to lose two centre-backs in the space of one summer - because replacing them could cost you £100m and that could be spent elsewhere.

"I think that’s why Christensen is being linked with Dortmund now and they can spend a lot on him, a lot on his wages because they don’t have to pay a transfer fee.

"Christensen will probably end up benefiting from this one way or another. He’s quite a mature guy - he moved to Chelsea very young. He’s travelled around quite a lot and I don’t think he’d be afraid of upping sticks and moving somewhere else.

"He’s a really underrated defender and if I was him I’d be saying to Chelsea you should increase my wages because he’s nowhere near their top earners."

