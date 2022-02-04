Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Plymouth

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Plymouth were top of League One in mid-November but have slipped down the table a little bit since losing manager Ryan Lowe to Preston in December.

They can view this game in the same way Middlesbrough might look at their tie at Manchester United - it is exciting and will be an enjoyable day that will be a very useful money-spinner, but promotion takes priority.

Chelsea will be able to rotate their squad but Thomas Tuchel has an excellent record in the cups and they should win this tie comfortably whatever team he puts out.

Mist's prediction: Chelsea won't have much trouble at home. 2-0

