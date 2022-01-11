Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Aston Villa's recent record in the FA Cup has been awful. Their last victory was a third-round replay against Wycombe in 2016, meaning by next year's competition, they will have gone seven seasons without winning a match in it.

They could easily have avoided that sorry statistic given their part in a breathless all-top-flight encounter, which was full of attacking invention and defensive errors.

John McGinn and Emiliano Buendia both tested David de Gea. Ollie Watkins beat the Manchester United goalkeeper but not the crossbar, before Jacob Ramsey's goal-bound shot was deflected narrowly wide by the legs of Scott McTominay.

Villa will be aggrieved at Danny Ings' apparent equaliser being disallowed given the time it took to reach a decision, as fans of both sides became increasingly irritated because they had no idea what was going on.

The result was incredibly harsh on Steven Gerrard and his team.