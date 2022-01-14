Aston Villa v Man Utd: Team news

Aston Villa could give debuts to new signings Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho, with the latter poised to make his first Premier League appearance in four years.

Ashley Young is still nursing a broken toe and John McGinn is suspended.

Manchester United pair Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are also out through suspension.

Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo all missed Monday's FA Cup win over Villa but they should be fit for this game.

Would you pick Villa's new boys for your starting XI?

Does Ronaldo come back into your United line-up?