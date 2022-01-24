Whites’ glass two thirds full

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Upon the final whistle after losing to Newcastle, social media and the air waves were full of Leeds United supporters pleading for another number nine to arrive in the continued absence of Patrick Bamford.

Truth is there are forwards available in Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts and Joe Gelhardt, with the latter the firm fans’ favourite to be given the nod should the call be made.

Opinions vary widely on the merits of each alternative to the injured Bamford, whose return date is unknown, including the continued presence of winger Dan James up top, who is adopting some great positions and relentlessly harassing defenders but does not have the predatory instinct of a stone cold finisher.

United’s play through the initial two thirds of the park was slick for large swathes of a match which Newcastle tried to suffocate the life out of by strangling the clock. However, the visitors ended up forcing the more significant saves from Illan Meslier despite Leeds’ superiority.

It’s difficult to assess whether it was a lack of finishing, or efficiency as Marcelo Bielsa calls it, because United did not miss many gilt-edged opportunities. Having worked themselves into innumerable threatening positions the final ball did not reach its destination - or was it rather that there was nobody capable of adopting the correct position to receive it?

That in itself argues the case for a natural striker to spearhead the attack, even if it is not strong enough to warrant a hefty purchase to alleviate the problem going forward. There was much to commend in United’s building of play despite the scoreline but the business end of the park remains a conundrum.