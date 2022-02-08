Newcastle v Everton: Team news

Newcastle's new signings Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett are available but Dan Burn is a doubt with a slight toe issue.

Paul Dummett has not been able to train, while Matt Ritchie, Federico Fernandez and Callum Wilson remain out.

Everton welcome back Dominic Calvert-Lewin after a minor injury.

Dele Alli, Anwar El Ghazi and Donny van de Beek could make their debuts, but Fabian Delph, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ben Godfrey are absent.

