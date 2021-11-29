Shot-stopper De Gea makes Garth's team of the week
- Published
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea features in Garth Crooks' team of the week as United held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw.
David de Gea: Two saves in the first three minutes by David de Gea made it clear what sort of afternoon Manchester United were in for.
United got to half-time without conceding and that was down to De Gea.
