West Ham 3-2 Chelsea: The pick of the stats

  • West Ham have won four of their past seven home Premier League matches against Chelsea (drawn one, lost two), after having just one victory in their previous nine.

  • This was Chelsea’s first Premier League defeat after leading at half-time since December 2018 against Wolves under Maurizio Sarri – they had been unbeaten in 48 league games when ahead at the break before Saturday (won 40, drawn eight).

  • In their 53rd match under Thomas Tuchel, the Blues conceded more than one goal for only the third time, also doing so against West Brom in April (5-2) and Aston Villa in May (2-1).