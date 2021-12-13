Watertight City show up Wolves' lack of invention

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Amid the furore over Raul Jimenez’s red card and Raheem Sterling’s penalty, arguably the more significant action – or lack of it - took place at the other end.

Ederson’s 100th clean sheet as Manchester City goalkeeper was never seriously in question until a very late Max Kilman header, which the Brazilian dealt with.

City are watertight at the back, Wolves are not inventive enough going forward.

It is one of the major reasons why Pep Guardiola’s side will be challenging for the Premier League title again and why Wolves, who have now scored just one goal in six games and none in their past four, are sliding down into mid-table after a promising autumn.