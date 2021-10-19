Tuesday talking point: New era, familiar territory

Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

The post-Mike Ashley era at Newcastle United started with an unfamiliar feeling among the thousands of fans gathered in bars throughout the city centre pre-match – optimism.

There was a crackle in the air that a fellow fan said he had not felt since a 2005 FA Cup quarter final versus...Spurs.

However, following a performance that encapsulated Steve Bruce’s entire time as manager, fans were back on more familiar territory in feeling disappointed and discussing yet another loss.

Much talk focused on whether Bruce’s 1,000th game as a manager might be his last, at least as Newcastle boss. And despite all the hope for a brighter future in which the club challenges for honours, fans are very much aware this is a team embroiled in a relegation battle.

There are 12 games before the January transfer window opens and, with zero wins from eight games, Newcastle do not have the luxury of being able to keep ‘ticking along’ until then.

Many fans believe a managerial change is needed now to stop the new era beginning with a third relegation in 13 seasons.