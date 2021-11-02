Simon Stone, BBC Sport

On the day Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked after less than four months at his new club, his successor Bruno Lage had a good night at Molineux.

In the first-half in particular, Wolves passed the ball with intent.

They weren’t scared to go backwards if nothing was on going the other way, but the movement of Hwang Hee-chan and pace of Francisco Trincao provide an excellent foil for Raul Jimenez and seventh might not be an unrealistic expectation this season.

Everton, on the other hand, are searching for an identity.

Redemption last night nearly came in the unlikely form of Fabian Delph, who brought structure to midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return from injury cannot come quickly enough.