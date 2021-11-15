Southgate sees bright Gallagher future

Conor Gallagher has the “mentality” to reach beyond the level “a lot of players get to”, says England manager Gareth Southgate.

Gallagher – on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea – earned an England call-up for Monday’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino as a result of other squad members picking up injuries.

The 21-year-old midfielder has enjoyed an impressive season, scoring four Premier League goals in 10 games since joining Palace.

“To me, he is one of those characters that you can see his ability, but his mentality and his mindset look like they are going to take him beyond where a lot of players might get to,” Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It is clear the energy he plays with, the approach to every game, the desire, the willingness to work for the team.

“They are all attributes that we have seen in other players that have progressed and had good careers.

“He is still in those formative stages, but he has earned the right to be with us, without a doubt.”