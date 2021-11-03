BBC Sport

Crystal Palace v Wolves: Head-to-head stats

  • Crystal Palace won this fixture 1-0 in January last season but haven’t won back-to-back home league games against Wolves since November 1969.

  • Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have won four of their seven meetings with Palace in all competitions (drawn one, lost two), keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

  • The Eagles are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February, with one of those victories coming at Selhurst Park against Wolves.